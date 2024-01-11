Tonight, it will become mostly cloudy and chilly with scattered showers and a few storms developing by daybreak. The lows will be in the upper 40s.

***Weather Aware Friday 9 AM to 4 PM***

Another strong area of low pressure and cold front is expected to move across Alabama on Friday. We will see another round of strong gradient winds, heavy rain, and strong to severe storms starting in the morning and lasting into the afternoon hours.

SPC has changed their update, and now NW Alabama is in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk with the highest chance for damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. The rest of Central Alabama is in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk with a lower chance for damaging winds, hail, and a tornado or two. Highs will be in the 60s. The rain will end on Friday afternoon with sunshine returning. Then it will become clear and cold Friday night with lows in the 20s.

Weekend Outlook: Much cooler air is forecast to move into Alabama this weekend. Saturday will become mostly sunny, colder, and breezy. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Sunday will stay chilly with some sunshine and highs in the 40s.

Next Week’s Outlook: A cold front will move across Alabama on Monday. There is still A LOT of uncertainty about what type of precipitation we will receive with this system. Right now, we are calling for a wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow. At this time, it is too early to make a call on any accumulation, if any for Central Alabama. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Monday night will have scattered snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected across Central Alabama. However, the higher elevations in the NE and East could see a light coating of snow. It will become MUCH COLDER with lows in the teens.

An Arctic Blast arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens under a partly cloudy sky. This will be the coldest air of the season. We will slowly warm up on Thursday and Friday with sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s.