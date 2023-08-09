*** Weather Aware Wednesday ***

We will have another day of active weather across Central Alabama with strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. These storms could produce damaging winds, hail and heavy rain between Noon and 7 PM.

Today, we will start out partly cloudy and humid with highs around 90° and a heat index of 100-105°+. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas of south-central Alabama.

By mid-afternoon, an upper-level wave/disturbance will move into Alabama from the northwest along a stalled cold front over us. Storms will start to develop and will last into the evening hours.

SPC has placed North and Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for winds of 60 mph and quarter-size hail. The rest of Central Alabama is in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk with a lower chance for 60 mph winds and hail. Both areas could also see heavy rain that could lead to possible flooding. Be Weather Aware!

Tonight, a cluster of storms will move across North Alabama and could even make it down to Central Alabama. These storms could be strong at times too. Patchy fog is also possible. It will be muggy with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

The front will move back north as a warm front on Thursday as a ridge of high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico moves north. We will be hotter and more humid with scattered storms that could be strong to severe.

SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for gusty winds. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s, and the heat index 100-105°+. A Heat Advisory remains in place for south-central Alabama.

On Friday, it will be partly cloudy with more scattered storms. However, the coverage will be more to the north and east. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index 100-105°+.

Weekend Outlook: A ridge of high-pressure aloft will build across the Southeast U.S. this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be hotter and humid with fewer showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s and the heat index around 105-110°.