There is an Air Quality Alert Today for Jefferson and Shelby Counties. We will be Code Orange – Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. If you have a respiratory illness such as asthma or COPD then it is recommended you stay indoors. Everyone else should conserve energy by carpooling, refueling your car and cutting your lawn after 6 PM, and limit household chemical use to a minimum.

Weather Aware Today through Saturday

Dangerous heat is expected across Central Alabama late this week as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds toward Alabama from Texas. Alabama will be located on the western edge of the ridge on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. At the surface, a warm front will move up from the coast bringing much more humid air.

Today, we will become VERY HOT and more humid with only a slight chance of a pop-up storm across North Alabama. There is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather with the main threat being gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to around 100°, and the Heat Index will be 105-110°. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM until 11 AM Friday.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and muggy. Lows will be in the middle 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, very hot and humid with a few late-day showers and storms over eastern Alabama. High temperatures will be around 100°, and the Heat Index will be 110-115°.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Friday from 11 AM to 9 PM. This extreme heat can be dangerous for you. Make sure to find ways to stay cool and hydrated. Take frequent breaks if you much be outside for an extended period of time, and stay in the A/C as much as possible.

Weekend Outlook: You still need to be Weather Aware on Saturday for the extreme heat across Central Alabama. It will be partly cloudy with some storms developing in the afternoon from an MCS (cluster of storms) moving into Alabama from the north. Any storm that does develop will be strong due to the very hot high temperatures near 100°. The Heat Index will stay around 105-110°.

The upper-level ridge will start to break down and retreat to the southwest on Sunday as a trough of low pressure moves into the SE U.S. This will send a cold front toward Alabama, and bring us a break from the extreme heat. We will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s, and the Heat Index 100-105°.