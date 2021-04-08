WEATHER AWARE: Few strong storms today. Better chance for severe weather Friday into Saturday morning

Today will start stormy as the line of storms will move into Birmingham by sunrise, and then it clears the state around 10 AM. At this time I do not expect any severe weather from the storms.





This afternoon will become mostly sunny, breezy and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80°. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.





Friday will become mostly cloudy as a warm front move up from the coast and an upper-level wave/disturbance moves across the state. These features will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms starting around midday and they will continue into the evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. There is a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather across much of central Alabama. There is a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk for areas right along the MS/AL line across Greene, Pickens and Sumter counties. The storms could produce large hail and damaging winds. A brief tornado is also possible, but the threat is low. It will be warm and muggy with high temperatures around 80°. You will need to stay Weather Aware!







Another round of strong to severe storms is expected Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front moves across Alabama. There is a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather during this time. These storms could produce damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. Right now, it looks like the storms will develop between 2 AM and 7 AM. They will clear the state around midday. You will need to stay Weather Aware once again!







Weekend Outlook: Saturday will start out with the strong to severe storms across central Alabama as the cold front moves through. The storms will end around midday and then we will be left with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunday will become pleasant, less humid and sunny in the wake of the cold front. Do not expect any cooler weather behind this cold front as the high temperatures stay in the 70s.

