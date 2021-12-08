WEATHER AWARE: Early Morning Storms Saturday

A warm up is on the way, and that will ultimately set the stage for end of the week rain and storms.



Thursday will start out in the 30s and afternoon temperatures will climb in the mid 60s by afternoon.





As we move into Friday, models are showing scattered showers throughout the day. The severe threat on Friday remains centered around the Mississippi Delta, with only the Northwest corner of Alabama in the Severe Risk area. Some of these showers will start as early as Thursday night and continue through the pre-dawn hours on Friday. Intervals of patchy drizzle to light right are expected as we round out the week.



Early Saturday morning is when the front arrives bringing with it a chance for storms. The greatest threat will be straight line winds along with some pockets of heavy rain. Because this system is going to move through rather quickly, and early, it shouldn’t have much flooding potential. The biggest concern will be when the rain is falling, it could cause some minor ponding on the roads.



The line of showers and storms moves from West through central Alabama from 4am-8am. Isolated pockets of heavy rain are possible.





From mid morning through early afternoon, the line cross I-65 and moves through east Alabama. The risk or and severe weather is low, but just like we saw Monday, there is the potential for a few strong thunderstorms. With temperatures reaching into the 70s it will keep the atmosphere primed. Thus, we will be watching developments closely.







The rain moves out Saturday afternoon and then the sky clears out by Sunday morning. Temperatures drop back into the 30 Sunday morning with highs returning to the 50s by afternoon. The string of sun-filled days carries us into next week, with a little warm up through mid-week.