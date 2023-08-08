***WEATHER AWARE TODAY***

We will have more active weather today across Central Alabama with strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. These storms could produce damaging winds, hail and heavy rain between 10 PM and 5 PM.

Today, we will start out partly cloudy and humid with highs in the upper 80s. By midday, an upper-level wave/disturbance will move across Alabama along with a cold front. It will tap into the warm and humid unstable air over Central Alabama. This will cause scattered to numerous showers and storms to develop this afternoon and evening.

SPC has placed South Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for winds of 60+ mph and quarter-size hail. The rest of Central Alabama is in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk with a lower chance for 60 mph winds and hail. Both areas could also see heavy rain that could lead to possible flooding. Be Weather Aware!

Tonight, the storms will come to an end, and we will be left with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Patchy fog is also likely. It will be muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

The front will linger over Central Alabama on Wednesday. This will cause another round of strong to possibly severe storms in the afternoon/evening.

SPC has most of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

The front will move back north as a warm front on Thursday. We will be hotter and more humid with another round of scattered storms that could be strong to severe. SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for gusty winds. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s, and the heat index 100-105°.

On Friday, it will be partly cloudy with more scattered storms. However, the coverage will be less than what we will see early this week. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index 100-105°.

Weekend Outlook: The weather pattern is not going to change this weekend. We will have more upper-level waves moving across Central Alabama. Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s and the heat index around 105-110°.