WEATHER ALERT: Two Rounds of Strong To Severe Storms Start This Afternoon

…Severe Weather Possible Today through Saturday Morning…

A warm front will move up from the coast and an upper-level wave/disturbance moves across the state today. These features will set off round one of scattered showers and thunderstorms starting around midday and they will continue into the evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. There is a Level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather from Birmingham westward. Then there is a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for the rest of central Alabama . The storms this afternoon could produce large hail and damaging winds. A brief tornado is also possible, but the threat is low. It will be warm and muggy with high temperatures around 80°. You will need to stay Weather Alert!













Round 2 of strong to severe storms is expected Tonight into Saturday morning as a cold front moves across Alabama. There is a Level 3/5 Slight Risk for severe weather during this time. A squall line of severe storms is expected to race across the state while many of you are sleeping. This line will enter Alabama from the west around 3-4 AM, in Birmingham around 5-6 AM and clear the state around 10 AM.













These storms could produce damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes embeded in the line. Please stay Weather Alert tonight! Have multiple ways to get weather alerts to wake you up.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will start out with the strong to severe storms across central Alabama as the cold front moves through. The storms will end by midday and then we will be left with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunday will become pleasant, less humid and sunny in the wake of the cold front. We will not have any cooler weather behind this cold front as the high temperatures stay in the 70s.

