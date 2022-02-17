It is a mostly cloudy, windy, and mild morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

Our next weather-maker arrives Today – a strong cold front. It will be windy, more humid, and warmer with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s ahead of the front this afternoon. The winds will be an issue all morning. They will be around 15-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph outside of any thunderstorms, and that could cause some damage before the storms get to Alabama. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 12 AM Friday.





The warm, humid, and windy conditions will cause the atmosphere to become unstable. A line of rain and thunderstorms will develop ahead and along the cold front over Mississippi and it will move east into Alabama. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. There will be plenty of wind shear over the state, and that will lead to the potential for a damaging wind threat and a few tornadoes.





A line of thunderstorms will develop over Mississippi this morning and move into Alabama starting around 2 PM. The upper level support needed for severe storms is expected to quickly move well north of Alabama by this evening. If this happens, when the line arrives in Birmingham around 5-6 PM it could outrun the best energy. That would mean the line could become weaker from I-65 and to the east. We see how this evolves through the afternoon.







SPC has placed areas from I-65 to the west in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk. This area has the best chance for severe thunderstorms containing damaging winds, a few tornadoes (1 or 2 could be strong), some hail and heavy rain. Areas between Birmingham to Anniston area in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk with a little lower chance for severe thunderstorms, and areas over far eastern/southeast Alabama are in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. Do not focus on what category you are in – all areas could see those threats, but the best chance is in the Enhanced Risk. We’ve issued a Weather ALERT for the viewing area for this potential severe weather threat. Be sure to check back later for more updates.





Once the storms move through, it will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Friday. We will be much colder and breezy with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over Alabama on Saturday. We will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunday will mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the 60s.