It is a mostly cloudy and warmer morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. It will become breezy later this morning with winds of 10-20 mph.

Our weather will drastically change today as a strong cold front moves across Alabama. We need to be Weather ALERT!! It will be partly cloudy, very windy, warm, and more humid ahead of the strong cold front this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A strong low-level jet stream (river of winds aloft) will make it very windy all day. Winds will be sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts around 45-50 mph. A Windy Advisory is in effect from 9 AM Wednesday until 4 AM Thursday.





This warm and eventually more humid air will be fuel for rain and thunderstorms ahead and along the cold front. A squall line is expected to develop this morning over the ArkLaMiss and move across Mississippi through the afternoon well ahead of the cold front. It will move into Alabama by late-afternoon and evening.

Storms will move into Western Alabama around 5-6 PM, Tuscaloosa between 7-8 PM, the Birmingham area along I-65 between 8-10 PM, Anniston around 10 PM to midnight and move into Georgia between 2-4 AM Thursday.

These storms are expected to be strong to severe. SPC has placed areas west of I-65 in a Level 4/5 Moderate Risk, and the rest of Central Alabama, including Birmingham, is in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk. Therefore, we have gone with a Weather ALERT for all Central Alabama.





The main threat will be damaging winds, but a few tornadoes are possible ahead and along the squall line. The tornadoes could be strong with a chance for them to be rated an EF-2+. There is still some question as to how high the dew points will get ahead of the main line once it gets to Alabama. This will make a difference as to how strong the storms will be once they get here after dark. We will be watching to see how this evolves all day.





The line of strong to severe storms will move out of Alabama early Thursday morning around 4 AM as the cold front moves to the coast. Then we will dry out and become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 50s.

We will stay dry on Thursday with morning clouds and then afternoon sunshine. It will be cooler and breezy with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cool as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The latest forecast models show the old cold front staying along the coast on Saturday. This would keep the bulk of the rain along the coast. This will make us mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible south of I-20. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Any rain clears out by Sunday. We will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.