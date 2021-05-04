Weather ALERT: Severe storms expected all day

⚠️WEATHER ALERT TODAY⚠️

We will have a very unstable atmosphere in place on today ahead of a cold front and another upper-level wave. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the lower 80s. These systems will thrive off the warm and humid air. This will set off strong to severe thunderstorms starting this morning with scattered storms popping up ahead of the cold front. These storms will be capable of strong winds, large hail and possibly a few tornadoes. Then a squall line of severe storms will move through this afternoon. This round of storms will bring us damaging winds, hail and possibly a few tornadoes embedded in the line.









SPC has placed all of central Alabama in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather for the threat of damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. You will need to pay close attention to the weather all day. We have issued a Weather ALERT today! Please have multiple ways to get weather alerts.







The rain will come to an end tonight, but we will be left with plenty of clouds and a few sprinkles. It will become less humid and a little cooler. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

The cold front will be along the coast by Wednesday morning. We will become mostly sunny, breezy and less humid by the afternoon with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

High pressure will build over us on Thursday and Friday. Expect plenty of sunshine each day with low humidity. It will be mild and comfortable with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Each night will be cool and comfy with lows around 50°.

Mother’s Day Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. We will be warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Mother’s Day Sunday will be partly cloudy, warmer, breezy and more humid with a slight chance for a shower later in the day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

