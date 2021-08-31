Weather Alert | More heavy rain, gusty winds and a few tornadoes today from Ida

WEATHER ALERT TODAY

More bands of heavy rain will move through today as the remnants of Ida move across northern Mississippi into northern Alabama. We could pick up an additional 1-3″+ of rain. The higher amounts will be over eastern Alabama. We still need to watch out for possible flash flooding. Watch for rising streams, creeks, and rivers. The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7:00 PM.







The tornado threat remains low but will continue until the afternoon when we move out of the favorable zone northeast of Ida’s circulation for tornadoes. The best chance for tornadoes will be along and east of I-65. SPC has placed eastern and southeastern Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal to a Level 2/5 Slight risk for severe weather today.

It will still be breezy with sustained winds of 10-20 mph and wind gusts around 40 mph at times. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 70s. The Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 PM.





Tonight, will be quieter. We will have lingering clouds and some light rain showers with a light breeze. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Ida will finally move NE away from Alabama on Wednesday. Drier air starts to move in behind the system as northerly winds return to the state. We will be partly cloudy with a few spotty showers as the clouds and rain wrap around the backside of Ida’s circulation. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will be mostly clear, cooler, and less humid on Wednesday night with lows in the 60s for all central Alabama.

A weak cold front will move into central Alabama on Thursday and bring us less humid air through Friday. Each day will be sunny and dry with low humidity. This will be a very nice and welcome treat after Ida. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s each day. Check this out…lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s on Friday morning. How nice is that?!

Weekend Outlook: The dry and less humid air will stick around this weekend as an area of high pressure aloft builds over the Southeast U.S. Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm, and comfortable. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with just a slight chance for a brief shower. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s again.

Tracking the Tropics: Ida continues to weaken into a remnant low as it moves northeast out of Mississippi, into northern Alabama and southeast Tennessee today. This will spread heavy flooding rains across northern Alabama, Georgia, and eastern Tennessee today. Then the low will move into the Mid-Atlantic states and spread more heavy flooding rains there Wednesday through Friday as it merges with a cold front. Gusty winds are expected across Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee as well.

Tropical Storm Kate formed in the central Atlantic on Monday. It is battling strong wind shear and dry air. Kate is expected to weaken back to a tropical depression today, but strengthen back into a tropical storm on Thursday as it moves generally north in the central Atlantic. This is not a threat to land.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

