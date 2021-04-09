WEATHER ALERT: More hail possible before midnight; Damaging winds/brief tornadoes likely early tomorrow

Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended until 9 PM for West AL. #alwx pic.twitter.com/ehcTzxIz5g — Griffin Hardy (@GriffinHardyWX) April 9, 2021

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect for most of West AL until 9 PM. This will likely be extended as more rounds of severe weather are likely overnight into tomorrow morning. Stay tuned.

6:30 PM: We have received numerous reports of large hail across the area from earlier this afternoon & evening. Hail is the primary hazard with the first round of storms from now until midnight. Our main concern will then transition to damaging winds & spin-up tornadoes after midnight.

Our main concern today & tonight will be from strong straight-lined winds in excess of 60 mph. The area under the highest threat is very large–stretching from West AL to the LA/TX border, as a fast-moving squall ling sweeps through the Deep South early tomorrow morning.

Large hail is another potential threat today & tonight within the strongest storms that do develop. We’ve already had multiple reports across our viewing area of quarter to half-dollar sized hail across parts of Walker & Northern Jefferson Counties. If you are under a Warning, PLEASE move indoors!

These storms could produce damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes embedded in the line. Please stay Weather Alert tonight! Have multiple ways to get weather alerts to wake you up.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will start out with the strong to severe storms across central Alabama as the cold front moves through. The storms will end by midday and then we will be left with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunday will become pleasant, less humid and sunny in the wake of the cold front. We will not have any cooler weather behind this cold front as the high temperatures stay in the 70s.

