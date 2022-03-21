It is a clear and chilly morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

We will have quiet weather today before severe weather arrives on Tuesday. High pressure will move to the east of Alabama today, and this will bring in southerly winds. Expect some high clouds to move over Central Alabama this afternoon making it mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It will be warm and becoming more humid with highs in the mid 70s.





Tonight, will be partly cloudy and not as chilly. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

You need to be WEATHER ALERT on Tuesday!! A strong cold front will move across Alabama during the evening and into Tuesday night. It will be a partly cloudy, windy, warm and more humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during afternoon and continuing into Tuesday night as a warm front moves across the state. A squall line will be moving across Mississippi throughout the day. Before it gets to Alabama, we will see individual thunderstorms developing around 2 PM over Western Alabama. The atmosphere will be favorable for severe storms, so these storms could quickly become severe. These individual storms could produce tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

SPC has placed parts of far SW Alabama in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk, including Tuscaloosa. There is a Level 2/5 Slight Risk between Tuscaloosa and Birmingham. Lastly, there is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for Birmingham and the rest of Central Alabama. Do not worry about what risk category you are in. ALL areas could see a few tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. However, the best chance will be from Tuscaloosa to the southwest into Central Mississippi.

We’ve issued a Weather Alert due to this increased Risk for tornadoes and damaging winds. We will also have a threat for heavy rain. Rain totals on Tuesday into Tuesday night will be around 1-2″+. The ground is already saturated, so the water will just run off. Watch out for flooding issues by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Please have multiple ways to get weather warnings this afternoon through tonight. Make sure you phone is charged and you have a way to wake you up tonight.

The strong to severe thunderstorms will continue tonight as the cold front and squall line move across Alabama. Again, there could be a few tornadoes, but the bigger threat will be damaging winds. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday morning will start out with some lingering rain and breezy conditions. Then we will become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday will remain calmer with a partly cloudy sky. Highs stay in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build toward Alabama from the west. This will bring us plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s.