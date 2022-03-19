Weather Alert 3pm Tuesday to 6am Wednesday

A dynamic severe weather setup will take shape Tuesday into Wednesday across the deep south. Storms will fire Tuesday afternoon across Mississippi, and eventually move into Alabama Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. These storms will be capable of destructive straight line winds, with some storms potentially producing wind gusts of 70 miles an hour or more. Tornadoes will also be possible in the strongest storms. Storms could produce heavy rain that would lead to flooding. Some hail up to the size of pennies and quarters will be possible in the strongest storms as well.

There remains some questions regarding some of the ingredients for the severe weather threat in Alabama. While storms will be ongoing in Mississippi in the warmest part of the day, the bulk of the severe weather threat in Central Alabama will be in the overnight hours. While cooler air moving into the mid levels of the atmosphere will help make the atmosphere more unstable (colder air aloft helps de-stabilize the atmosphere), we’ll be getting storms overnight, which may limit just how much fuel storms can tap in to in order to produce strong updrafts. Regardless, a strong low-level jetstream will help enhance storms as we move into the overnight hours. That strengthening layer of winds above the surface will increase both our destructive wind potential, and our tornado potential.

Our time-frame right now is quite long, starting as early as mid-afternoon near the Mississippi/Alabama state line, and lasting as late as 6 AM near Lake Martin. We may be able to trim this time-frame down a bit in the coming days, but this is likely to be a long-duration severe weather event. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings overnight. We don’t expect you to stay up all night Tuesday night to watch storms, but make sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio programmed and ready to go overnight, and make sure it has fresh batteries too.

The good news is the weather both Sunday and Monday looks fantastic. It’s a great opportunity to go back over your severe weather preparedness.





Temperatures tumble a bit Wednesday-Friday behind the cold front, but we dry out after the front clears, and temperatures start to rebound as we head into next weekend.

