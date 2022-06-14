Wednesday will be another very hot and humid day as the upper-level area of high pressure stays north of Alabama. Another upper-level disturbance will move along the eastern side of the high pressure into Alabama in the afternoon and evening. This will bring us a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and intense lightning.

SPC has placed areas along and east of I-65 in Alabama in a Level 2 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be strong winds. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 90s. The heat index will stay around 105-110°.

The ridge of high pressure aloft will break down, weaken, and start to move to the west on Thursday. This will allow for another disturbance aloft to move around the eastern edge of the ridge over Alabama. It will set off more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. A few could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and plenty of lightning. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. The heat index will stay around 105-110°.

A trough of low pressure will move across the country, and it will send a cold front toward Alabama on Friday. This will bring us spotty showers and storms. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy and hot with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will remain around 105-110°.

Weekend Outlook: The front will move across Alabama and weaken. It will make it mostly sunny and less humid. We stay hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Sunday will be a dry, less humid, and hot day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.





