We will be sunny and cool today. It will warm up through Friday, but strong to severe storms return Saturday

Expect a sunny afternoon as high pressure sits north of Alabama. We will stay chilly with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tonight, will be clear and cold. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

On Thursday, the old cold front, currently along the coast, retreats north as a warm front. We will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance for a few showers. High temperatures will warm up into the mid 60s. Rain and a few thunderstorms will move across central Alabama on Thursday night as the warm front moves north. Lows will be in the upper 50s.





The warm front will be north of Alabama on Friday, so this puts the Birmingham area in the warm sector. We will be mostly cloudy, warm, and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up. A few storms could become strong during the afternoon and evening with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Rain and thunderstorms are expected Friday night, and a few could possibly be strong to severe toward Saturday early morning. Lows will be in the mid 60s.





Weekend Forecast: We’ve issued a WEATHER AWARE for Saturday for a threat for possible severe weather. A strong cold front will move through Alabama on Saturday. This will produce a line of strong to severe thunderstorms across central Alabama in the morning. The atmosphere will be unstable, so this will support a low threat for severe weather. However, the forecast models are not in agreement with how unstable the atmosphere will be yet, so the threat for severe weather is not certain. We have the next few days to still watch this, so please check back for updates. It will be a warm and humid day ahead of the cold front with high temperatures in the lower 70s.







The front will be over south Alabama on Saturday night, and this will put an end to the rain for us. It will turn colder with lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will become mostly sunny, breezy, and much colder. High temperatures will only get into the mid 50s.