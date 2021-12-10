We need to be Weather Aware on Saturday with a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms

It is a cloudy and foggy morning with a few showers across central Alabama. Visibility could be less than 1/4 mile at times. Use caution as you travel around the region. It is not a cold with temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

A warm front is north of Alabama today, so this puts the Birmingham area in the warm sector. We will be mostly cloudy, warm, and more humid with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms could become strong during the afternoon and evening with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. The record high Birmingham is 79° set back in 2007.





Rain and thunderstorms, a few could possibly be strong to severe, late tonight into Saturday early morning as the cold front moves into NW Alabama. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Weekend Forecast: We’ve issued a WEATHER AWARE for Saturday for a threat for possible severe weather. A strong cold front will move through Alabama. This will produce a line of strong to severe thunderstorms across the Birmingham area in the morning.







Right now, the storms will be in NW Alabama between 4 AM and 8 AM, the Birmingham area between 8 AM and Noon, and across eastern Alabama between Noon and 4 PM.

The atmosphere will be unstable, so this will support a low threat for severe weather. SPC has placed all of central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be strong winds, but a tornado or two is possible. Some heavy rain is also possible. It will be a warm and humid morning ahead of the cold front with high temperatures in the lower 70s early in the day. Temperatures will fall into the 50s during the afternoon.







The front will be over south Alabama on Saturday night, and this will put an end to the rain for us. It will turn much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will become mostly sunny, breezy, and much colder as an area of high pressure builds over the state. High temperatures will only get into the mid 50s.





Next Week Outlook: The area of high will move northeast of Alabama Monday through Thursday. This will bring back southeast winds across the state, and we will slowly warm up. Monday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday through Friday will be warmer and slightly more humid with a partly cloudy sky. A stay shower will be possible on Friday. High temperatures each day will be in the lower 70s.