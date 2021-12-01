We continue to warm up today with more delightful weather through Friday

It is a mostly cloudy start this morning, and it is not as cold. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. I recommend coats as you head out the door.

We will have another pleasant day with a mostly sunny sky as the area of high pressure sits SE of Alabama. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s.





This evening will be mostly clear and cool for the High School Football Championship game at Protective Stadium.

Tonight, will become partly to mostly cloudy as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves across Alabama. It will not be as cold with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

The upper-level wave/disturbance will move east of Alabama on Thursday. This will only bring us a few clouds. It will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s.





The wave/disturbance will be away from Alabama on Friday, and an area of high pressure will sit along the northern Gulf Coast. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 70s. The record high for Birmingham is 76° set back in 1982.





Weekend Outlook: A trough of low pressure will move toward the area this weekend, but it will be running into some dry air. We will be partly cloudy on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 70s. An upper-level wave will move across Alabama on Sunday. This will give us a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for a late-day shower. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.





A cold front is forecast to move through Sunday night into Monday with scattered showers and bring us cooler temperatures for Monday.