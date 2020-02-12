WATCH: First responders hatch creative plan to help trapped Hale County residents

(WIAT) — Sometimes, it’s just better to do things ‘the old-fashioned way.’

After persistent rainfall and flooding over the past several days, Hale County residents on Windham Road in Havana found themselves in a serious situation Wednesday. Due to flooded roads and an impassable bridge, they were running out of drinking water.

So, the Hale County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, EMA, and Commissioner Scott Hallman hatched a creative plan to help these thirsty residents. Using a bucket and a rope, the crew was able to move water supplies over the collapsed bridge.

Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden posted a video of the act on his Facebook page, writing “Thank you to all the first responders that are helping out with the flood victims.”

A severe weather threat may lead to heavy rain and flooding Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Check on the latest weather alerts here, and follow our latest forecast here.

LATEST POSTS