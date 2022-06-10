BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 Storm Team Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum spoke to Ken Graham, the newly appointed director of the National Weather Service and assistant administrator for weather services at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

Most recently, Graham was the director of the National Hurricane Center in Miami where he has been for the last four years.

Graham also has ties to the Magic City as he used to be the Meteorologist In Charge at the Birmingham NWS office between 2001 and 2005.

Overall, He brings 28 years of scientific and program management experience to the position, with emphasis on improving field operations, cultivating partnerships internal and external to government and being an innovative and trusted leader of teams.

You can watch the full interview between Dave and Graham in the video player above.