It is a clear morning, but not as cold across Central Alabama. Temperatures range from the lower 30s to lower 40s. The colder spots will have a light freeze, and the rest of you will have some frost. Hopefully you protected your outdoor plants!

An area of high pressure will move east over Alabama today, and that will bring back southerly winds. This will help to warm us back up with high temperatures in the lower 70s under a sunny sky.

This evening will be clear and cool for the high school football games. Take the sweatshirt or jacket with you. UAB plays this evening in Bowling Green, KY with a few clouds and temps in the 60s at kickoff.

Tonight, will be clear and not as cold with lows from the upper 30s to upper 40s. Some frost is expected north and east of Birmingham, so protect your plants again.

Weekend Outlook: The warming trend continues this weekend as the area of high pressure sits east of Alabama. We will have plenty of sunshine each day with warmer high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. This will be perfect weather to go to a pumpkin patch!

Football Forecasts: Alabama plays host to Mississippi State, and we should see plenty of sunshine with temps in the 70s most of the day. By kickoff we’re in the 60s, with temps falling form there through the end of the game. Jacksonville State is home Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temps. in the 70s at the 1 PM kickoff. Auburn is off this week.

Next Week Outlook: We start out the new week dry and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. The next chance for rain will be the middle of next week as a cold front moves across Alabama. Rainfall will be less than a half inch in most spots, but there could be a few pockets of heavier rain. There will be a plume of moist air that moves in Tuesday that will prime the atmosphere for rain Tuesday night. No severe weather is expected at this time. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 70s. A few showers could linger over the region on Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s. We dry out with sunshine next Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay in the 70s on both days.