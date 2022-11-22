It is a mostly cloudy morning with a few showers across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s.

An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across Alabama today. This will make it mostly cloudy with a slight chance for some showers. However, many of you will remain dry since there is a lot of dry air aloft, and most of the rain will evaporate. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tonight, we will become mostly clear, and the disturbance moves east of Alabama. It will be colder with lows in the upper 30s.

An area of high pressure will build back over Alabama on Wednesday. We will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Thanksgiving Day: most of the day will be mostly cloudy and dry as a cold front moves toward us later in the day. There will be a chance for a late-day shower, so most of your meals will not have any rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Plenty of rain is expected Thursday night as the front moves across the state with lows in the 40s.

Black Friday will start out with plenty of rain, but it could taper off later in the day as the cold front pushes across the Southeast U.S. However, the forecast models are still not in agreement with how much rain we could receive or how long it will last. We could pick up 1-2″+ of rain. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Take your umbrella and jacket with you if you are headed to do any shopping!

Weekend Outlook: It now looks like another cold front and an upper-level low will move across Alabama Saturday morning into the afternoon. The models are not in agreement with how long it will take the system to move through. Right now, plan for plenty of rain through the early afternoon, but it could last into the evening. This would make for soggy tailgating for the Iron Bowl. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Sunday could have a few morning showers, and then it will become partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

Iron Bowl Outlook: kickoff is at 2:30 PM and we will be cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and a few storms. Temperatures will start out in the 60s, but they will fall to the 50s by the 4th quarter. You will want to bring a raincoat or poncho for the game.