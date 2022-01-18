Warming up today with rain returning Wednesday, and possible wintry weather by the end of the week

It is a clear and cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Give yourself time to scrape the frost off your windshield. There are also a few areas of fog near rivers, and some of it could be freezing fog. That could lead to icy spots on bridges.

An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. today. We will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s.





Tonight, will become cloudy and it will not be as cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A cold front will move into Alabama late on Wednesday. This will bring in some warmer air ahead of it as southerly winds persist across the state. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move into Alabama late in the day. A few could be strong with gusty winds and downpours. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. The cold front will move through on Wednesday night with numerous showers and a few thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is possible. Rain totals could be around 1 inch.







Thursday morning will start out with a cold rain for most of central Alabama as the front moves through. However, we will be watching the cold air move into Alabama, and it possible areas from Birmingham north could see a brief wintry mix during the morning. Minor accumulation of freezing rain of 0.05-0.10″ is possible.







The precipitation will end around midday, and then we will be left with plenty of clouds. It will turn MUCH colder on Thursday as an area of high pressure builds north of Alabama. High temperatures will in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy and very cold with lows in the mid 20s.

On Friday, an area of low pressure will develop along the coast. This low will move to the northeast to northern Florida, and Alabama will be on the northern side. At the same time there will be an upper-level disturbance moving just north of Alabama. The Gulf low will send rain northward over some cold air, and the rain could change over to snow across eastern Alabama. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time, but that could change depending on the track of the Gulf Low. There is uncertainty in the forecast models. so this forecast will likely change over the next few days. We could possibly see the chance for wintry precipitation go higher across central and eastern Alabama. High temperatures will only in the mid to upper 30s. The threat for wintry precipitation will continue Friday night into Saturday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.





Weekend Outlook: The Gulf low will move northeast of Alabama on Saturday, but an upper-level disturbance is expected to move across Alabama. This would help to set off more precipitation into Saturday morning. Some of it could be a wintry mix with morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Right now, the best chance will be east and south of Birmingham, but that is not set in stone. The forecast models are NOT in agreement yet, so there is still plenty of uncertainty in the timing and how far north the precipitation could move. Once we get to Thursday we should have a better idea on the spread of precipitation and timing. Please check back for updates. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 30s to lower 40s on Saturday afternoon.





The weather systems will be away from Alabama on Sunday, and it will become mostly sunny. We will remain cold with highs in the 40s.

