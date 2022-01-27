It is a clear and cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!

We will warm up today as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. This will bring back the southeasterly winds and a partly cloudy sky by this afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 50s.





Tonight, will become mostly cloudy as a cold front moves into Alabama. A stray shower is possible, but most of you will be dry. It will be cold with lows in the 30s.

The cold front will move through by midday on Friday, but this will be mostly dry. It will be mostly cloudy with just a sprinkle or two through midday, and then we will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny in the afternoon. It will turn colder again with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s around 1 PM, and then they will fall the rest of the afternoon into the 30s.

Weekend Forecast: We will have a crazy temperature swing this weekend. It will start out very cold on Saturday as an area of high pressure builds across the southeast U.S. Central Alabama will start out in the upper teens to lower 20s Saturday morning. BRRR! We will be sunny, but we will only get to the upper 30s to lower 40s in the afternoon. Sheesh!





The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Sunday. This will bring back the southerly winds along with more sunshine. This will warm us back up into the lower to mid 50s.

