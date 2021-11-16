Warming up today and Wednesday before our next cold front on Thursday

Clouds will be on the increase this morning and it is not as cold. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s.

An area of high pressure will build east of Alabama today. At the same time, and upper-level wave will move across the Deep South. These features will make it partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.





Tonight, will be partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will continue to be warm as southerly winds remain across the state. We will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Get out and enjoy this pleasant and unseasonably warm weather while it lasts.

Another cold front will move through on Thursday. This will bring us scattered showers throughout the day. It will be cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60s.





Friday will become mostly sunny, breezy, and drier as an area of high pressure moves north of Alabama. We will be chilly with high temperatures only in the mid 50s.

Friday Lunar Eclipse: Early on Friday morning there will be a lunar eclipse. The moon will not be totally blocked, but rather turn a reddish/copper color. The peak will occur around 3:02 AM, so you will have to set your alarm for an early wake-up to see this one. It will end around 4:47 AM.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay northeast of Alabama this weekend. This will bring us a few clouds on Saturday making it mostly sunny and breezy. It will be cool with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Clouds will increase on Sunday ahead of another cold front, and an upper-level wave to moving across the state. Expect a mostly cloudy day with a few stray showers possible. High temperatures will stay in the lower 60s. The cold front will move into Alabama Sunday night with scattered showers. The rain will continue into Monday.

Tracking the Tropics: Everything is quiet, and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!

﻿