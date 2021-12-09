Warming up today and Friday. A Weather AWARE is in effect for Saturday

It is clear, cold, and frosty morning across parts of central Alabama. There are some areas of patchy dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for parts of central Alabama. Watch for visibility less than 1 mile at times. Temperatures are in the 30s, so bundle up!

The old cold front, currently along the coast, retreats north as a warm front today. We will become mostly cloudy and warmer with a slight chance for a few showers later in the day. High temperatures will warm up into the lower to mid 60s.





Tonight, will be cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across central Alabama as the warm front moves north. Lows will be in the upper 50s.





The warm front will be north of Alabama on Friday, so this puts the Birmingham area in the warm sector. We will be mostly cloudy, warm, and more humid with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms could become strong during the afternoon and evening with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. The record high Birmingham is 79° set back in 2007. Rain and thunderstorms, a few could possibly be strong to severe, Friday night into Saturday early morning as the cold front moves into NW Alabama. Lows will be in the mid 60s.





Weekend Forecast: We’ve issued a WEATHER AWARE for Saturday for a threat for possible severe weather. A strong cold front will move through Alabama. This will produce a line of strong to severe thunderstorms across the Birmingham area in the morning. Right now, the storms will be in NW Alabama between 6 AM and 9 AM, the Birmingham area between 9 AM and 11 AM, and across eastern Alabama between 11 AM and 3 PM. The atmosphere will be unstable, so this will support a low threat for severe weather.





SPC has placed all of central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be strong winds, but a tornado or two is possible. It will be a warm and humid morning ahead of the cold front with high temperatures in the lower 70s early in the day. Temperatures will fall into the 50s during the afternoon.





The front will be over south Alabama on Saturday night, and this will put an end to the rain for us. It will turn much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will become mostly sunny, breezy, and much colder. High temperatures will only get into the mid 50s.