Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy and cold again. Low temperatures will range from the lower to upper 30s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and it will be a tad warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Christmas Weekend Outlook: The warming trend continues this weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy as high pressure remains northeast of Alabama. It will be mild for December with high temperatures in the middle 60s. A trough will send a cold front toward Alabama on Sunday. This will make it partly to mostly cloudy with a few late-day showers. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

Plenty of rain and a few rumbles of thunder is expected Christmas Eve night with lows in the 50s. It will be a very soggy Christmas Morning.

Christmas Day: The cold front will slowly move across Alabama on Monday. We will wake up Christmas Morning with plenty of rain. The rain will taper off to scattered showers during the afternoon. It will be mild with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. A few showers will continue Christmas night into Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s.

Rest of Next Week: An upper-level low will sit north of Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will send a few waves across the area each day. Tuesday will be cloudy with a few stray showers and highs around 60. Wednesday will become partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 50s. The sunshine is back Thursday and Friday with cool highs in the 50s.