Friday will continue to be sunny with warmer temperatures as the area of high pressure sits over the Carolinas and southeast winds return to Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Friday evening will be clear and cool to chilly for high school football games with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. We will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with warmer air as southeast winds return. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s each day.

Next Week’s Outlook: The mild and dry weather will continue into early next week. Monday through Thursday will be mostly sunny, mild, and dry with highs in the middle to upper 70s as an area of high pressure sits over Northern Florida and keeps any fronts away. We could finally see a few showers on Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front moves into Alabama with high temperatures in the 60s.