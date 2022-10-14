A ridge of high pressure will build over Alabama today. This will make it sunny and gorgeous with low humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

This evening will be great for high school football games, and you will need a light jacket. It will be clear and cool with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s.

Tonight, we will be clear, but not as chilly. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama this weekend. That will bring back southerly winds which will make it warmer and more humid. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. This will be great for the UAB 2:30 PM game and tailgating as well as the Greek Festival Downtown Birmingham.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm and more humid as another cold front moves into Alabama. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Football Forecasts: The weather will be great for the Auburn game at Ole Miss at 11 AM on Saturday with temperatures warming into the 80s. The Alabama game at Tennessee at 2:30 PM will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s. Lastly, the UAB game at 2:30 PM vs. UNC Charlotte will be sunny and warm with kickoff temperatures in the 80s. Don’t forget your sunscreen!

Next Week Outlook: The cold front will move through on Monday with a few showers in the morning. It will turn cooler with highs only around 70°. Monday night will be clear and colder with lows in the lower 40s.

An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. Tuesday through Friday and it will draw down the coldest air of the season. We will be sunny each day, but it will be MUCH COLDER. Tuesday will have highs in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday night will be clear, cold and we could see the first frost of the season with lows in the lower to mid 30s. You will need to protect your plants! Wednesday and Thursday will have highs in the 60s and lows in the lower to mid 30s. Again, you will need to protect your plants each night. Friday will be a little warmer with highs back in the 70s.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Karl continues to slowly move south across the southern Gulf of Mexico or Bay of Campeche. It will make landfall tonight on Central Mexico as a tropical storm. This is not a threat to the Northern Gulf Coast.

There is a tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are only slightly favorable for development during the weekend as the system moves to the west. Strong wind shear will impact the wave early next week, so development is not expected. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.