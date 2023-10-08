Tonight, we will be clear and chilly again. You will need that jacket in the morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Monday will be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine. Winds will shift from the north to the southwest. This will help to warm us up a little. The fire danger threat will remain high. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

The warming trend will continue on Tuesday as an area of high pressure sits along the northern Gulf Coast. Southwest winds will warm us back up into the lower 80s with more sunshine.

The area of high pressure will move southeast of Alabama on Wednesday. An area of low pressure, the remnants of Pacific Tropical Storm Lidia, will move over the western Gulf of Mexico. This will spread plenty of clouds and some rain across Central Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

The low will move east of the Alabama Coast on Thursday. We will have some lingering clouds and a stray shower possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

A cold front will move toward Alabama on Friday. This will make it partly cloudy with spotty showers popping up during the day. High temperatures will stay in the upper 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will be east of Alabama on Saturday, and that will put an end to any rain. We will become mostly sunny, breezy, less humid, and cooler. High temperatures will be around 70. An area of high pressure will be West of Alabama on Sunday, so we will have cool northerly winds across the state. It will be sunny, cool, and breezy with high temperatures in the upper 60s.