An area of high pressure will move east of Alabama today, and that will bring back the southeast (warmer) winds. At the same time, an upper-level wave will move by north of Alabama. This will make it mostly sunny to partly cloudy and be a tad warmer with high temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

Tonight, we will be partly cloudy and not as cold as the southeast winds continue across the region. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Southerly winds will continue on Wednesday and especially Thursday as the area of high pressure moves to the East Coast. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be also be mostly sunny, but high temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s.

A cold front will move toward Alabama on Friday. Ahead of it, we will be warm and more humid with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s once again.

WEATHER AWARE FRIDAY NIGHT: The cold front will move across Alabama Friday night into Saturday morning. A line of strong to possibly severe storms will move across the state between 10 PM and 5 AM Saturday. The severe threat is low, but it will be something to watch over the next few days.

SPC has placed parts of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather. The main threats will be gusty winds and a few tornadoes at night. We’ve issued a WEATHER AWARE because of these threats.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move through by sunrise Saturday, and the rain will come to an end. We will become mostly sunny, but we will not turn much colder. Highs will be in the mid 70s. The old cold front will move back north as a warm front on Sunday. This will make it partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.