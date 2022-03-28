It is a partly cloudy and chilly morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. You may want a jacket as you head out the door.

Today will be the start of a warming trend as an area of high pressure moves to the east-southeast of Alabama. We will have a beautiful day with a mostly sunny sky. It will be warmer with highs in the lower 70s.





Tonight, will become mostly cloudy, and it will not be as chilly. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Even warmer temperatures are expected on Tuesday as southerly winds move over Alabama. We will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Not bad for the end of March!

Unfortunately, the weather pattern starts to change on Wednesday. We will be partly cloudy, windy, warm, and more humid ahead of a strong cold front with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A strong low-level jet stream (river of winds) will make it very windy all day. Winds will be sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts around 35 mph. This warm and more humid air will be fuel for rain and thunderstorms ahead and along the cold front. Normally, when it gets into the 80s this time of year, we are almost guaranteed severe weather, but that may not be the case this time. A squall line is expected to develop in the early morning over the ArlLaMiss and move across Mississippi through the afternoon. It will move into Alabama by Wednesday late-afternoon and evening.

These storms are expected to be strong to severe. SPC has placed Western Alabama in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk, Birmingham to Anniston is in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk and east of there is in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. We’ve gone with a Weather Aware for Wednesday. Make sure you check back for updates the next few days!





The main threat will be damaging winds, but a few tornadoes are possible ahead and along the squall line. There is still some question as to how high the dew points will get ahead of the main line. This will make a difference as to whether we have individual cells forming. If they do, then the tornado threat will increase. We will be watching to see how this evolves with the forecast models the next few days.

The line of storms will move out of Alabama late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as the cold front stalls along the coast. Then we will dry out and become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 50s.

We will stay dry on Thursday and Friday with a partly cloudy sky. It will be cooler with high temperatures in the lower 70s.





Weekend Outlook: The cold front will retreat north as a warm front on Saturday, and then a cold front will move through on Saturday night. There is still some question as to how far north it will move. Right now, it is expected to get to near I-20. This will make us mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. A few of those storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail. Saturday high temperatures will be around 70°. The rain clears out by Sunday. We will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 60s.