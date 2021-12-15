Warming up the rest of the week with possibly record high temperatures on Friday

It is a mostly clear and not as cold morning across central Alabama. There are also some areas of patchy fog along rivers and in valleys. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

An area of high pressure is well east of Alabama today, and this will bring southeast winds to the state. We will see an increase in moisture aloft, so expect a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s.





Tonight, will be partly to mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The southerly winds (return flow) will contiune on Thursday as the area of high pressure remains northeast of Alabama. A cold front will move toward the state from the northwest, and this will bring us more clouds. High temperatures will be able to climb into the lower 70s thanks to the southerly winds.

The cold front will stall over Tennessee on Friday. That will make the Birmingham area mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower – mainly across the northern part of the viewing area. It will be warm and more humid with high temperatures in the mid 70s. The record high is 73° set back in 1984, so we could tie or break the record. Expect rain on Friday night with lows in the 50s.





Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move southward on Saturday across Alabama. We will have scattered showers all day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70°.





The front will be along the coast on Sunday, and there will be an area of low pressure forming along the front in the Gulf of Mexico. We will briefly dry out and become partly cloudy now as dry air moves over the state. It will turn colder with high temperatures in the mid 50s. The area of low pressure will be south of Louisiana on Monday, and it will start to send us some rain later in the day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and highs in the 50s.





