It is mostly clear and cold morning with patchy fog across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up as you head out the door.

Get ready for a dry, beautiful and warmer week ahead! An area of high pressure will build east over the Southeast U.S. today. This will make it sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s.





Tonight, we will be partly to mostly cloudy as a weak dry disturbance moves over Alabama. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

The clouds will clear out throughout Tuesday, and it the warming trend will continue. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. This will be perfect for any Marci Gras celebrations going on across Alabama.

The area of high pressure will stay over the Southeast U.S. Ash Wednesday through Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine each day with warmer high temperatures in the lower 70s on Wednesday to near 80 on Friday.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will be east of Alabama this weekend. This will continue to bring in the unseasonably warm temperatures, but it will also increase the moisture in the air. This will make it partly cloudy on Saturday with high temperatures around 80. Sunday will also be partly cloudy, but we could see a stray shower or thunderstorm pop up in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.