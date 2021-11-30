Warming trend begins today and continues through Friday

It is a clear, cold, and frosty start this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to mid 30s. I recommend coats as you head out the door.

An area of high pressure will move SE of Alabama today. We will be sunny, and a warming trend begins as southerly winds return to Alabama. Expect high temperatures in the mid 60s.





Tonight, will be clear and not as cold with low temperatures in the lower 40s. Jackets are still recommended.

Wednesday will be another sunny day as the area of high pressure sits SE of Alabama. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

An upper-level wave/disturbance will move over Alabama Thursday. This will only bring us a few clouds. It will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s. The wave/disturbance will be away from Alabama on Friday, and it will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.





Weekend Outlook: A trough of low pressure will move toward the area this weekend, but it will be running into some dry air. How much rain we will see, if any, is the question. Right now, we will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday with a slight chance for a shower/sprinkle. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. It looks like we could see a little better chance for a few stray showers on Sunday as a cold front moves into Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. The cold front is forecast to move through Sunday night into Monday with scattered showers and cooler temperatures.

Tracking the Tropics: Today, November 30th is the last day of the 2021 Hurricane Season. So far this season we’ve had 21 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes. The U.S. was hit by 6 named storms, 2 hurricanes (Ida and Nicholas) and 1 major hurricane in Louisiana (Ida).

Everything remains quiet, and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.