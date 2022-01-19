Warmer with rain tonight and possible wintry weather Friday into Saturday

It is a mostly cloudy and not as cold morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

A cold front will toward Alabama today. Ahead of the cold front we will have warmer air as southerly winds persist across the state. It will be mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.





The cold front will move into Alabama after sunset. It will spread numerous showers and a few thunderstorms across central Alabama. Some heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. Rain totals could be around 1 inch. Low temperatures will range from the mid 30s north and to the mid 40s south.

Thursday morning will start out with a cold rain for most of central Alabama as the cold front moves through. However, we will be watching the cold air move into Alabama, and it possible areas north Birmingham across NW Central Alabama north could see a brief wintry mix during the morning. No accumulation is expected at this time. The precipitation will end around midday, and then we will become partly cloudy during the afternoon. It will turn MUCH colder with high temperatures only in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy and very cold with lows in the mid 20s.





On Friday, an area of low pressure will develop along the northern Gulf of Mexico. This low will move to the northeast to northern Florida, and Alabama will be on the northern side. At the same time there will be an upper-level disturbance moving just north of Alabama. The Gulf low will send rain northward over some cold air, and the rain could change over to snow/wintry mix across southern and eastern Alabama. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time, but that could change depending on the track of the Gulf Low. High temperatures will only in the mid to upper 30s.







Here is what we HAVE to be watching for. If there is a shift in the front, meaning if it drifts back to the north, that would INCREASE our chances for winter weather. The cold air is guaranteed, but we don’t have the guarantee of is moisture. Models are having a tough time agreeing on where this stalled front lands. The further south and east it goes, the less and less likely it is that we see anything.

The threat for wintry precipitation will continue Friday night into Saturday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Weekend Outlook: The Gulf low will move northeast of Alabama on Saturday, but an upper-level disturbance is expected to move across Alabama. This would help to set off more precipitation into Saturday morning. Some of it could be a wintry mix with morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Right now, the best chance will be east and south of Birmingham, but that is not set in stone.

There is still uncertainty in the timing and how far north the precipitation could move. Once we get to Thursday, we should have a better idea on the spread of precipitation and timing. Please check back for updates. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 30s to lower 40s on Saturday afternoon.

The weather systems will be away from Alabama on Sunday, and it will become mostly sunny. We will remain cold with highs in the 40s.