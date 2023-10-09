Tonight, we will be clear, but not as chilly as southwest winds return to the state. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s.

The warming trend will continue on Tuesday as an area of high pressure sits along the northern Gulf Coast. Southwest winds will continue to warm us back up into the lower 80s with more sunshine. Clouds will return Tuesday night with a slight chance for a shower and lows around 60°

The area of high pressure will move southeast of Alabama on Wednesday. An area of low pressure, the remnants of Pacific Tropical Storm Lidia, will move along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast. This will spread plenty of clouds and scattered showers across Central Alabama mainly along and south of I-20. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

The low will move east of the Alabama Coast and into northern Florida on Thursday. We will have some lingering clouds and a stray shower possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

A cold front will move toward Alabama on Friday. This will make it partly cloudy with spotty showers popping up during the day. High temperatures will stay in the upper 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will be east of Alabama on Saturday, and that will put an end to any rain. We will become mostly sunny, breezy, less humid, and cooler. High temperatures will be around 70. An area of high pressure will be West of Alabama on Sunday, so we will have cool northerly winds across the state. It will be sunny, cool, and breezy with high temperatures in the upper 60s.