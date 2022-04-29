It is a mostly clear and not as cool morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

An area of high pressure will be east of Alabama today. This will bring in warmer southerly winds to the state. We will be mostly sunny with just a slight chance for a stray shower. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.





Tonight, it will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: We will have some changes to our weather over the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few spotty showers/storms popping up in the afternoon. It will be warm with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Scattered showers return on Saturday night as a cold front sits northwest of Alabama with lows in the 60s. Right now, there could be a stray shower for the start of the Birmingham Stallions game at 7:00 PM CT, but it will dry out for the rest of the game. Go Stallions!!





The cold front will stall north of Alabama on Sunday, and an upper-level wave/disturbance will move across the Southeast U.S. These features will help set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will start raining in the morning, and we will have more scattered storms in the afternoon hours. Some downpours are possible, but we will not have any severe weather. We will not have a complete washout. It will be warm and a little more humid with highs in the lower 80s.





Unfortunately, this means the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds, AL could have to deal with some rain delays. The race starts around 12:15 PM CT with temperatures around 80.

Next Week Outlook: It looks like we will have a wet week ahead, and it will be very summer-like with the weather pattern. The front will stay stalled north of Alabama Monday through Friday. Each day will be warm and humid with a daily chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s each day, and lows will be in the 60s. A cold front could finally push through on Friday, but the models are not in agreement yet with the timing. Severe weather is not expected, but a few strong storms with gusty winds, downpours and lightning are possible each day.