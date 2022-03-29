It is a partly cloudy and chilly morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. You may want a jacket as you head out the door.

Much warmer temperatures are expected today as southerly winds return to Alabama. We will be mostly sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Not bad for the end of March!





Tonight, we will be partly cloudy and not as chilly with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Unfortunately, the weather will drastically change on Wednesday. We need to be WEATHER ALERT!! It will be partly cloudy, very windy, warm, and more humid ahead of a strong cold front with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A strong low-level jet stream (river of winds) will make it very windy all day. Winds will be sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts around 50 mph. A Windy Advisory is in effect from 9 AM Wednesday until 4 AM Thursday.





This warm and more humid air will be fuel for rain and thunderstorms ahead and along the cold front. A squall line is expected to develop in the early morning over the ArlLaMiss and move across Mississippi through the afternoon well ahead of the cold front. It will move into Alabama by Wednesday late-afternoon and evening.

These storms are expected to be strong to severe. SPC has placed Western Alabama in a Level 4/5 Moderate Risk, and the rest of Central Alabama, including Birmingham, is in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk. Therefore, we have gone with a Weather ALERT for Central Alabama.





The main threat will be damaging winds, but a few tornadoes are possible ahead and along the squall line. The torndoes could be strong with a chance for them to be rated an EF-2+. There is still some question as to how high the dew points will get ahead of the main line once it gets to Alabama. This will make a difference as to whether we have individual cells forming ahead of the squall line. If they do, then the tornado threat will increase. We will be watching to see how this evolves with the forecast models the next few days.

The line of strong to severe storms will move out of Alabama early Thursday morning around 4 AM as the cold front moves to the coast. Then we will dry out and become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 50s.

We will stay dry on Thursday and Friday with a mostly sunny sky. It will be cooler with high temperatures in the lower 70s on Thursday and upper 60s on Friday.

Weekend Outlook: The latest forecast models do not show the cold front retreating much off the coast on Saturday. This would keep the bulk of the rain along the coast. This will make us mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Any rain clears out by Sunday. We will be mostly sunny with highs around 70°.