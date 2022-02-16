It is a mostly cloudy and not as cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are ranging from the mid 30s to the lower 50s.

A warming trend will continue today as breezy southerly winds will draw up more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico across Alabama. It will be partly to mostly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be around 10-15 mph.





Tonight, will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next weather-maker arrives on Thursday – a strong cold front. It will be breezy, more humid, and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s ahead of the front. The winds will be an issue all morning. They will be around 15-25 mph with gusts to 40+ mph outside of any thunderstorms, and that could cause some damage before the storms get to Alabama. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 6 AM Thursday until 12 AM Friday.





All the ingredients will cause the atmosphere to become unstable. A line of rain and thunderstorms will develop ahead and along the cold front. Some of the storms could be strong to possible severe. There will be plenty of wind shear over the state, and that will lead to the potential for a damaging wind threat and a few tornadoes. The latest forecast models do show the best chance for severe weather will be along and west of I-65 with a lower chance east of Birmingham.

It is likely a line of thunderstorms will develop over Mississippi and move into Alabama after 2 PM. The upper level suport needed for severe storms is expected to quickly move well north of Alabama. If this happens, then when the line arrives between 2 PM and 11 PM it could outrun the best energy for it to be severe over Alabama, and this would lead to fewer strong/severe storms. Needless to say, there is some uncertainty in the forecast, and we see how this evolves tonight.







SPC has placed most of central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk with a few areas over far east/southeast Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for strong winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. Do not focus on what category you are in – all areas could see those threats, but the best chance is in the Slight Risk. We’ve issued a Weather Aware for the viewing area for this potential severe weather threat. Be sure to check back later for more updates.





Once the storms move through, it will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Friday. We will be much colder and breezy with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over Alabama on Saturday. We will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunday will mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the 60s.