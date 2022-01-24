Warmer today, but the temperature rollercoaster continues all week

It is a clear and cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!

An area of high pressure will move to the southeast of Alabama today. This will bring back southwest winds and they will help to warm us up with a sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.





Tonight, will become mostly cloudy as an area of low pressure moves along the northern Gulf Coast. A few sprinkles are possible across the southern part of the viewing area. It will not be as cold with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.





On Tuesday, The low will move east along the coast and a cold front will sweep across the state. We will be mostly cloudy and cool with a slight chance for a sprinkle from Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, and Tallapoosa counties. The rest of us will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

It will turn MUCH colder on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure briefly sits over the state. High temperatures will only be in the mid 40s. It will be clear and cold on Wednesday night with lows in the lower to mid 20s.

We will see a little warm up on Thursday as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama and southerly winds return. It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Another cold front will move through on Friday, but this will will be dry. A flurry is possible for areas north and east of Birmingham. It will turn colder again with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure will build across the southeast U.S. this weekend. It will bring in MUCH colder air once again. Saturday will start out in the upper teens to lower 20s. BRRR! We will only get to the upper 30s to lower 40s in the afternoon. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with southerly winds moving back over Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett