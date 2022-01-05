Warmer today before a cold front brings us colder temperatures on Thursday

It is a partly cloudy and not as cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. Bundle up as you head out the door.

We will have more southeast winds as an area of high pressure moves east of Alabama today, so that will bring us some moisture from the south. It will become mostly cloudy and a tad warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s.





Tonight, will be cloudy with some showers moving into central Alabama as a cold front moves toward the region. Low temperatures will be around 40°.

A trough of low pressure will send an upper-level wave and cold front across the state on Thursday. The front will move through during the late morning with scattered showers. There could be an opportunity for some wintry precipitation Friday morning from Hamilton to Cullman to Gadsden northward. No accumulation is expected. The rest of the area south of that line will just have a cold rain. High temperatures around 50° will occur late morning right before the cold front moves through, and then they will fall into the 30s during the afternoon.





Thursday night will become clear, and it turns very cold. Lows will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. BRRR!

An area of high pressure will build over us on Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine, but it will be MUCH Colder! High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Saturday, so this will bring back light southerly winds. We will become partly cloudy and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Another cold front will move through on Sunday with the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. It will be warmer ahead of the front with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, and Meteorologist Michael Haynes