Rain & Storms Sunday Afternoon; Colder Monday

For Sunday, the story changes as a cold front moves across the state. There will be an occasional pre frontal shower, but these will be brief. The heaviest rain will arrive just after Noon Sunday and continuing through central Alabama between 12PM-4PM and moving south of Lake Martin by 6pm. I’ll give the all clear after 9pm. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly south of Highway 278.







Into early next week we will have more sunshine. The week starts off on a cold note, but temperatures will gradually warm by Wednesday, back to more seasonable values.

We will see a nice string of sun filled days through Thursday. Then, another little wave moves in and will allow for some rain Friday.