Tuesday: We will have plenty of sunshine and we will start thawing out a bit. Highs will top out in the upper 40s, flirting with the 50 degree mark.

Wednesday and Thursday: The morning lows climb and afternoon highs continue to warm. Lows will spring from 31° Wednesday morning to 45° Thursday morning, with afternoon highs in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday’s highs in the 60s.

Late Week Rain chances: Although I am pleased that there will be a warm up as we round out the year, we often can’t have our cake and eat it too. Meaning the warm up also comes with some rain. Showers begin late Friday and will continue into early Saturday. Heavy rain is possible. We will monitor closely if we need to bump up to a Weather Aware. At this time, we want you to know there will be some rain Friday into Saturday, and as we get better model data, we will determine if flooding or even some isolated, stronger storms may be part of the picture.

Warmer are is settling in for the first week of the year, but some longer range models, have another brief cold spell the following weekend after the new year. For now, we all deserve to thaw out, so we will focus on that at the moment.

