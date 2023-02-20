An area of high pressure will sit over the Central Gulf of Mexico today. This will draw up some moisture and make it mostly cloudy. We will become breezy as Alabama sits between the Gulf high pressure and a trough of low pressure over the western U.S. Winds will gust to around 25 mph. It will be warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Tonight, we will keep the clouds around and have scattered showers as a cold front stalls north of Alabama. It will be warmer with lows in the lower 60s.

The Gulf high pressure will keep the cold front north of Alabama on Tuesday, but it will be close enough to help set off scattered showers and a few thunderstorms mainly along and north of I-20. We will stay breezy and warm with highs in the mid 70s.

The Gulf high pressure will get stronger on Wednesday and we will become very windy as a low-level jet stream moves over Alabama. Winds will gust to around 40 mph at times. This could cause some trees to fall and knock down power lines. At the same time, strong to severe storms are expected across the Arklatex from an upper-level wave moving across the Southeast U.S. Right now, the strong to severe storms will stay away from the Birmingham area. We will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. It will be warmer with possible record highs in the lower 80s. The record high for Birmingham is 81° (2018, 1897).

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and very warm for February as the high pressure holds strong. We could see a few showers, but most of you will be dry. Expect record highs in the lower to mid 80s. The record high for Birmingham is 83° (1996).

A cold front will move across Alabama on Friday morning, and then it will stall along the coast. It will bring us a few showers. Otherwise, we will be mostly cloudy with cooler highs in the upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will retreat back north as a warm front on Saturday. We will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures warm back up into the upper 70s. The front will stall north of Alabama in Tennessee on Sunday. We will be warm and humid with spotty showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.