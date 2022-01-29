We woke up to some seriously cold air Saturday morning. Temperatures across the northern half of the state were in the teens and low 20s, and it got below freezing all the way to Alabama’s beaches! That’s not even to mention the wind chill this morning, which got into the single digits in some communities to start the day!

We’ve got a significant warm up on the way next week though. Starting Sunday, temperatures really begin to climb. We’ll start out the day below freezing, but quickly warm up into the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon under a sunny sky.





This warmer weather will continue through most of the week. Southerly flow stays in place until Thursday, and that ushers in warmer and more humid air through this week.

That next dip in temperatures will come behind a cold front that moves through Thursday. Ahead of that front, showers and storms are likely Wednesday into Thursday Night.





Showers start as early as Wednesday morning, well ahead of the cold front. These showers would be triggered mainly by the movement of warm, humid air from the south, and the rain Wednesday would be relatively light. Thursday, storms develop ahead of the advancing cold front, and these would produce much heavier rain as the cold front advances southeast, with many spots exceeding 1.5″ of rain Thursday into Thursday night. While we do expect thunder and lightning, at this point it appears the best ingredients for any strong or severe storms will stay further south towards the Gulf Coast and far South Alabama, but we’ll continue to monitor the situation closely and let you know if our forecast changes.

Behind Thursday’s storms, models are in disagreement about whether the front passes on through Alabama, or if it gets hung up south of Birmingham. If the front gets hung up, we could have some lingering showers into Friday, but I think the better chance is the front clears on through, drying us out Friday and Saturday. Still, for now I’ve got a slim rain chance in the forecast for Friday to account for the possibility for a few “late to leave” showers.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

