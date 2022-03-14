It is a mostly clear to partly cloudy and chilly morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 AM.

We will have a pleasant and warmer Monday as an area of high pressure sits east of Alabama. This will bring in southeasterly winds around 10-15 mph. It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s.





Tonight, it will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower toward daybreak. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Rain returns on Tuesday as an area of low pressure at the surface and another low aloft moves along the Gulf Coast. This will send rain across Central Alabama during the day and into the night. A few thunderstorms are possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.





The lows will move east of Alabama on Wednesday, but we will have wrap around clouds and rain from them into the afternoon. This will keep high temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.





Since a cold front didn’t move across Alabama we will not turn colder on Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day. Rather, we will warm up. It will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

Unfortunately, the dry weather does not last long. A cold front will move across Alabama on Friday. This will tap into the warm air, and it will become more humid ahead of the front. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe. However, instability is forecast to be low at this time since the wind shear is low, and that would keep the storms below severe limits. This is something we will have to watch this week. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will be east of Alabama on Saturday. We will dry out and become partly cloudy. It will be a little cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60s. An area of high pressure will build over the state on Sunday, and we will become sunny. High temperatures will warm up into the lower 70s.