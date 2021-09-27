Warmer and mostly dry weather on tap this week

It is a clear, cool, and comfortable morning across central Alabama. There is some patchy fog across the region. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. You might want a jacket or sweater again.

An area of high pressure will sit over us today, and this will keep us sunny. We will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 80s.





Tonight, will be mostly clear and not as cool. Lows will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring back the southerly winds and that will slowly make it more humid. We will be mostly sunny and warmer each day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.







There will be weak upper-level wave that will move across Alabama on Thursday. When that is combined with high humidity levels, we could see a stray shower or two. Otherwise, most of you will be dry and partly cloudy. It will be warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

The area of high pressure will build back over us on Friday. This will bring in some drier air and keep the rain away. It will be a partly cloudy, warm, and humid day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay across Alabama on Saturday. We will stay partly cloudy, warm and a little humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s. The ridge may weaken just enough on Sunday to allow for a stray shower or two to pop-up. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sam remains a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph. It is forecast to remain a major hurricane this week. It will turn to the NW and then north by Friday. The forecast track will take it just to the east of Bermuda on Saturday as a major hurricane. This is not a threat to the U.S.

The remnants of Peter are located a few hundred miles SE of Bermuda. They have become a little better organized and conditions are somewhat favorable for redevelopment into a tropical depression in the next day or two. My mid-week conditions are no longer favorable for development. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to redevelop.

There is a broad area of low pressure and disorganized showers and thunderstorms located SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are favorable for development of this disturbance, and a tropical depression could form around mid-week. It is moving to the WNW over the central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa later today. Conditions are favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a few days. It will move to the west to WNW over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!