Today, a weak ridge of high pressure will build across Alabama. At the same time, there will be a low moving east across the Northern Gulf of Mexico. This system will make it partly cloudy, warmer, and slightly more humid as the winds shift from the north to the east. We could see a few showers and storms pop up, but most of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Tonight, we will keep a few clouds over the region, and it will not be as cool. Expect muggy lows back in the middle 60s.

Wednesday will be similar to today with a partly cloudy sky and some pop-up afternoon showers and storms as the low sits in the Northern Gulf of Mexico. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

The low will move over to Florida on Thursday and Friday. Alabama will be on the backside of this system, and that will increase the humidity with easterly winds. It will also bring us scattered showers and storms on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Friday will stay partly cloudy, but the low will move to south Florida and that will decrease the chance for rain across Central Alabama. It will stay humid with high temperatures heating up into the upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The low will move farther to the southeast and that will bring in some drier air over the state for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with only a small chance for a pop-up storm each day. High temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s to around 90°.