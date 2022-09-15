It is a clear, cool and comfortable morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. You might want a sweater or jacket again.

The weather pattern will not change today as the ridge of high pressure is still over the Southeast U.S. We will be dry and very warm with low humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.





Tonight, will be clear and a little cooler with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday will have plenty of sunshine as the area of high pressure remains parked over the Deep South. It will be very warm with low humidity and highs in the upper 80s.





Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay over the Southeast all weekend. It will become a tad more humid, but it will still be very comfortable for this time of year. Each day will be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°.





This means we will have some dry and great weather for college football games this weekend. Make sure you have your sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

Next Week Outlook: The ridge of high pressure at the surface will stay over the Southeast U.S., and there will be high pressure aloft. These features will lead to more sunshine and MUCH HOTTER temperatures. Monday through Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. Fall begins next Thursday, September 22nd, but it will feel more like summer.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fiona is located east of the Lesser Antilles with winds of 50 mph. It is not a perfect looking system as it battles some wind shear. Fiona will move to the west and into the NE Caribbean on Friday. Once there, the wind shear is expected to be lower, and this could lead to some strengthening. However, it would have to stay over water for it to get stronger. Right now, the forecast track has it moving over the islands with heavy rain and gusty winds. The higher terrain of the islands will likely prevent significant strengthening. By Monday, the models have the system turning NE toward the Bahamas. At this time, it looks like Fiona will stay out of the Gulf, but it could have some impacts to the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda. Once it is back over water it is forecast to become stronger.